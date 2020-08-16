Congressional candidate tours southside flood zone

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Surveying the flood damage firsthand is what brought Dr. Gena Ross to St. Joseph Friday.

Ross, the democratic nominee for Missouri’s 6th congressional district, said she was concerned about the area when she came across a video of the flood damage.

The video post, she said, pales in comparison to the real thing.

"It’s just devastating," She said. "When you’re actually here and you talk to citizens that live here and lost everything, its a whole different ball game."

More than three weeks after the flood, Dr. Ross took time to hear from flood victims. She said many feel disregarded by local, state and federal governments.

"I was just talking to a lady who was left with nothing," She said. "The city says 'well its not our fault its the citizen’s fault.'"

Dr. Ross, who enters the race with a PhD in Public Policy and Administration, said the response to the flood so far from the city, county and state is unacceptable. She had serious questions for those whom she felt should have taken more responsibility.

"It's very disgraceful for everyone to blame one another and not help these people," Dr. Ross said. "It‘s just senseless and disgusting."

Dr. Ross insists her concern for the area is not just an attempt to get votes, whether she wins or loses in November, she said she vows to position herself to help those in need.

"If someone calls on me to fight and speak for people, I will do that," She said.

Dr. Ross is running against Republican Congressman and Incumbent Sam Graves for the congressional seat.