Congressman Graves to visit area Thursday; calls flooding 'devastating'

U.S. Representative Sam Graves calls the flooding in northwest Missouri 'devastating' in a post on the Congressman's Facebook page. Graves will be visiting Holt County on Thursday to see floodwater.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 11:26 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Representative Sam Graves calls the flooding in northwest Missouri 'devastating' in a post on the Congressman's Facebook page. Graves will be visiting Holt County on Thursday to see floodwater.

Graves says he spoke to the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday about the closure of I-29 north of St. Joseph and is working with the department to ensure emergency assistance is available as soon as possible so any damaged roads can be repaired.

He is also working the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to lower releases out of the Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota and as of Tuesday afternoon, the dam was releasing only 33,000 cubic feet per second.

Congressman Graves will be visiting communities impacted by flooding Thursday morning.

