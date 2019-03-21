Congressman Graves visits flooded areas of northwest Missouri Thursday

(Fortescue, Mo.)— U.S. Congressman Sam Graves (R-Mo. 6th District) visited flooded parts of northwest Missouri Thursday.

Graves stopped and discussed flooding Holt County just outside of Fortescue, a small town that flooded earlier this week.

"They're displaced from their home because they're homes are underwater," Graves said. "They're not going to be farming and many of these areas because the ground is going to be unworkable."

Graves has seen flooding in northwest Missouri—as he's from the Tarkio area and the family farm resides just outside of the town.

"'93 was probably the worst that we've had in terms of breaks," Graves said. "In 2011, we had high water, but it wasn't as high as this and I've heard a lot of the folks, the oldtimers, say this is closer to what it was like in 1952."

Missouri District 1 Representative Allen Andrews joined Graves in Holt County Thursday.

"There are levee breaches going on this morning that weren't happening yesterday and when that happens, the water rises quickly," Andrews said.

Heavy rain and melting snow up north helped lead to the historic flood, but Graves believes said this disaster can also be attributed to another source.

"This is about management of the river," Graves said. "When the system was originally designed with all the dams and reservoirs up north, it was designed for navigation and flood control down south. The river is no longer managed based on that. It's not managed on flood control and navigation. It's managed on habitat reclamation."

More communities will be impacted by this historic flood and Graves said he will do whatever it takes to help out those in need.

"This is my home and this is what we do," Graves said. "I know how devasting it can be."