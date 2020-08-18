Congressman Sam Graves spoke with local school officials about concerns over reopening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Congressman Sam Graves stopped by Cameron Monday to talk to school officials.

Superintendents from northwest Missouri schools were able to ask their representative what the federal government was doing to help them keep children and teachers safe.

The main topics were whether the federal government was going to protect schools that were open from lawsuits, funding in the federal relief bill and internet access.

Graves was asked whether or not he believes schools are cancelling activities because of the fear of lawsuits.

“Businesses, hospitals, schools, everybody, that’s going to be a part of the decision making process,” Graves said. “The last thing I want to do is spending dollars that could be going to educate kids, spending dollars on attorneys to fight back lawsuits as the result of trying to take care of these kids.”

Graves promised to take the concerns and questions back to Washington D.C. He also promised that although negotiations have broken down about federal relief money, they will eventually get to a compromise.