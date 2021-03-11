Congressman provides statement on controversial post about aid to Black farmers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Congressman Sam Graves has provided a statement after he complained in a Facebook post last week about federal aid allocated to Black farmers.

U.S. Rep. Sam Graves shared a Rolling Stones article on Facebook about the federal COVID relief bill providing money to Black farmers on March 4. In the original post, he said, “What happened to equal protection under the law? This is wrong and un-American.”

Later that day, Graves edited the post, sharing the same article but it said, “What happened to equal protection under the law? This is wrong and un-American. I’m sure there are a lot of Americans out there that would love to have our tax dollars pay off all their debts. This is targeted to a very select few.”

Following the post, an editorial in the Kansas City Star questioned why the Congressman was against federal aid to Black farmers. The editorial chronicled the history of Black farmers in America, the subsidies his farm and family’s farms benefited from, and then said, “Graves claims to support farmers, but this incident suggests those farmers must be of a certain color.”

KQ2 reached out to the Congressman on Monday to ask whether he supports Black farmers, examples in his record where he supported Black farmers, and a fuller statement on why he believes the aid was “un-American” and “wrong”.

In his emailed response, Graves declined to address the questions about whether he supports Black farmers and how he has done so in Congress but he did provide a brief statement about his Facebook post.

The statement opens by calling the COVID-19 relief bill “President Biden’s bailout bill” and said the package doesn’t have anything to do with COVID-19.

“That said, it’s wrong and un-American to create a taxpayer-funded program to pay off a farmer’s debts based on the color of their skin. All farmers, regardless of race, benefit from better management of our rivers, better trade deals like the USMCA, and the repeal of the disastrous Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. I’ll continue working to ensure that the policies coming out of Washington benefit all American farmers,” Graves said in an emailed statement Monday.

The post has been shared on Facebook more than 270 times.