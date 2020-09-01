Congressman visits St. Joseph ahead of November election talks hot button issues

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Rep. Sam Graves stopped in St. Joseph on Tuesday meeting with multiple groups including farmers and a special interest group geared towards agribusiness.

While the U.S. House is on a break, Graves said he wanted to spend time hearing from the community and his constituents.

“That’s the way I’m able to represent the best is getting out and talking to folks and businesses to get their ideas, thoughts, and concerns,” he said.

The Republican Congressman has served the 6th District since 2001 and is up for re-election in November. Graves is the ranking member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

His first stop in St. Joseph was at the Deluxe Truck Stop. Bob Wollenman, the owner and manager, said he appreciated Graves making time to stop and talk.

“When he’s got a break like this and can come out and visit with his constituents and understand some of the concerns. We didn’t express a lot of concerns, but we have them,” Wollenman said. “What’s going in our country affects us eventually.”

Graves also visited with members of the Missouri Farmer’s Bureau and the Coalition to Protect the Missouri River.

During his visit, he touched on hot-button election issues like more funding for the U.S. Postal Service.

“The post office is important to almost every community that I have in the district so I want to do everything I can to protect that and protect those individuals that work there,” he said.

He also answered questions about political polarization in Washington, D.C., and whether it was likely Americans would see another round of COVID-relief money.

“There’s a couple of different things we’re hung up on,” Graves said. “The price, we’ve also got liability protections in there. That, and of course the extension of unemployment benefits. I think we can get those things worked out.”

On the topic of sending kids to school during the pandemic, the Congressman said he believed it was important for schools to open their doors for in-person learning.

“Half of my family has had the virus now, half of them,” Graves said. “My grandchildren came home with it from daycare. They did their 14-day quarantine and they’re back in daycare and I think that’s important. I think it’s important to get our kids back to school.”