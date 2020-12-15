Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Conservation Department closes St. Joseph and Chillicothe offices to the public due to COVID-19 concerns

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed the St. Joseph and Chillicothe offices to the public due to rising COVID-19 concerns. MDC staff will still be able to answer phone calls to those offices.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 11:09 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed the St. Joseph and Chillicothe offices to the public due to rising COVID-19 concerns. MDC staff will still be able to answer phone calls to those offices. Sales of 2021 Natural Events Calendars will continue if arrangement by phone are made for contactless pickup outside the buildings.

MDC will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation in northwest Missouri in late December to see if reopening the offices in January is advisable.

The Natural Events Calendars are a popular purchase item during the holidays. MDC staff will have signs on front doors with instructions for calendar seekers. Staff will go outside to obtain payment or payment arrangements by credit card can be made over the phone. If prior arrangements are made by phone, staff will also place brochures or other literature outside for people to pick up.

To contact the St. Joseph office, call 816-271-3100. The Chillicothe office can be reached by calling 660-646-6122.

MDC’s conservation areas remain open for public use. But MDC recommends that all COVID-19 precautions and local protocols be observed, including face masks and physical distancing when in close contact with others.

MDC regional teams statewide are currently assessing the temporary closure of regional offices, nature centers, and public contact offices. Closures come after evaluation of data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) regarding COVID-19 positivity rates and case rates. The latest county-level positivity rates provided by DHSS can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

The State of Missouri is continuing to host community testing events throughout the state. Missourians can register for these events currently scheduled at health.mo.gov/communitytest. Continue to check back for future opportunities to be tested at an event nearby.

For more information on MDC offices and services, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 15°
The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories