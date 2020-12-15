Conservation Department closes St. Joseph and Chillicothe offices to the public due to COVID-19 concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has closed the St. Joseph and Chillicothe offices to the public due to rising COVID-19 concerns. MDC staff will still be able to answer phone calls to those offices. Sales of 2021 Natural Events Calendars will continue if arrangement by phone are made for contactless pickup outside the buildings.

MDC will re-evaluate the COVID-19 situation in northwest Missouri in late December to see if reopening the offices in January is advisable.

The Natural Events Calendars are a popular purchase item during the holidays. MDC staff will have signs on front doors with instructions for calendar seekers. Staff will go outside to obtain payment or payment arrangements by credit card can be made over the phone. If prior arrangements are made by phone, staff will also place brochures or other literature outside for people to pick up.

To contact the St. Joseph office, call 816-271-3100. The Chillicothe office can be reached by calling 660-646-6122.

MDC’s conservation areas remain open for public use. But MDC recommends that all COVID-19 precautions and local protocols be observed, including face masks and physical distancing when in close contact with others.

MDC regional teams statewide are currently assessing the temporary closure of regional offices, nature centers, and public contact offices. Closures come after evaluation of data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) regarding COVID-19 positivity rates and case rates. The latest county-level positivity rates provided by DHSS can be found at https://showmestrong.mo.gov/public-health-county/.

The State of Missouri is continuing to host community testing events throughout the state. Missourians can register for these events currently scheduled at health.mo.gov/communitytest. Continue to check back for future opportunities to be tested at an event nearby.

For more information on MDC offices and services, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.