Construction begins on new Open Door Food Kitchen

(St. Joseph,MO) After nearly two years of intense planning and fundraising, the Open Door Food Kitchen has began construction for a new facility on 8th Street.

Lanny Ellis, Vice President of the Open Door Food Kitchen Board of Directors, said Retrotech Construction began laying the building foundation on Friday.

"We are on high gear trying to get as much done as we possibly can and get this puppy built so that we are ready to go and serve our customers,"Ellis said.

Executive Director Kelly Conant said the $900,000 facility will be built next to the Community Missions 8th Street Drop in Center to make social services more convenient for people in need.

"We're on the same campus as the 8th Street drop in [center], and The Crossing. We all share the same patrons so therefor we are all on the same campus,"Conant said.

The new food kitchen will be a single level, ADA compliant, 4,700 square foot facility designed to provide better access for patrons.

"It will be totally on one level, handicap accessible, and taking care of all the issues we've had with the old building,"Ellis said.

A groundbreaking for the new food kitchen was held last December, but Ellis said lack of funding put construction on hold.

"We didn't quite get to the full amount, but we are far enough along, we felt confident that we could build it and that we would be ok,"Ellis said.

Conant said the Kitchen still needs about $100,000 to cover the cost of new kitchen equipment, before they can officially open the new facility.

"Our patrons are so excited and they've been talking about it and waiting for it for a long time,” Conant said."I just think all around being on this campus is going to be better for everybody."

Ellis said the Open Door Food Kitchen is expected to move from its current location at 501 Edmond Street to 619 S. 8th Street by May 2019. For more information or to make a donation to the Open Door Food Kitchen, contact Kelly Conant at the Open Door Food Kitchen at 816-364-1085.