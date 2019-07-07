Clear

Construction continues near Joe Town Mini Golf

The track will have 20 electric cars and coney style hot dogs.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 10:37 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Crews are hard at work next door to Joe Town Mini Golf off the belt highway this weekend. 
Crews are installing a 615 ft. GoKart track for people to enjoy. The attraction will also have novelty concession items.
The owners say they're excited to be able to provide a new attraction for the city.

"It's so exciting every night at Joe Town Mini Golf people are coming saying when's the GoKarts going to be open," Joe Lane owner Joe Town Mini Golf said. "The excitement is at an all-time high."

The owners say when all is said and done they plan to have 20 electric go-karts that go 0 to 60 in just four seconds.
They plan to have the go-kart track open around labor day.


