Construction near the intersection of Karnes Rd. & N. Belt Hwy will continue until October

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The construction on North Belt Highway near Karnes Road is not actually for Belt Highway itself, but it’s actually for a sinkhole to the West of it between Advanced Auto Parts and Sonic.

“There's a large sinkhole that has developed right off the side of the road, so we are going to excavate that and fix the culvert that carries the water through there and do some clean-out of the drainage structures.” said MoDOT District Construction and Materials Engineer, Austin Hibler.

"There should be no actual work on the pavement on the North Belt Highway, all the work will take place off of the highway or underneath it cleaning out the culverts underneath it and we hope that there is no actual impact to the pavement service," said Hibler.

MoDOT says they noticed the sinkhole expanding quickly throughout the summer. After checking the damage from the sinkhole, MoDOT says they believe that they can keep it from the North Belt Highway itself, allowing 2 lanes in both directions to be open.

Drivers will be unable to turn left onto Karnes Road in either direction from the North Belt Highway.

"The traffic control I just drove through it, it’s pretty straightforward with 2 lanes in each direction. The big thing is no left turns in the work zone either direction, you know right turns only, right in, right out, of the businesses right there,” said Hibler.

MoDOT says the construction will last until October 1st.