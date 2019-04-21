Clear

Construction to close I-229 ramp in St. Joseph beginning Monday

The ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-229 in St. Joseph will be closed beginning Monday for a bridge joint repair project, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 4:20 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The ramp from westbound U.S. Route 36 to northbound I-229 in St. Joseph will be closed beginning Monday for a bridge joint repair project, the Missouri Department of Transportation announced.

Crews will close the ramp beginning Monday morning. The work will take approximately one month to complete.

MoDOT urges motorists to use an alternate route.

This ramp closure is part of a project that includes several ramps at or near the interchange of U.S. Route 36, I-229 and Route 759. Due to the continued closure of I-29 north of St. Joseph, the contractor has adjusted their schedule of work. The series of joint repairs is expected to continue through early September 2019.

Updates on the project can be found by clicking here.

The project is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

$util.getURL($wxURL)
$util.getURL($wxURL)
$util.getURL($wxURL)
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
For Easter Sunday, temperatures will be even warmer with highs in the lower 80s. We will see sunny skies to start before a few clouds move in during the afternoon but it will be a dry day. You will notice the wind as it will be coming from south at 15-25 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events