Contest begins for new Savannah R-lll mascot logo design

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah School District is currently receiving entries for a proposed new logo design for the district.

The contest is open from August 30, 2021, through noon October 22, 2021. Late submissions will not be considered.

The mascot name "Savages’" will remain the same. The district is in search of a new logo design that will replace the Native American imagery.

“We do ask that it’s not anything Native American related or really directed at any people group,” said Jess Gillett who is the Communications Coordinator for the Savannah School District. “But, other than that, it is pretty open.”

The board asks the current colors of black and gold remain for all submitted entries.

“The idea of a mascot is more than just a picture, an arbitrary image that we use,” said Gillett. “It’s really something that needs to unite our community, our district, our student population, something that kind of depicts what we stand for.”

The call to change the mascot of the Savannah Savages has been a debate since June of 2020. A committee was formed with several open meetings to the public to discuss what the next step should be. After several deliberations, the committee ultimately decided to keep the name "Savages" but replace the logo of the Native American Indian face that has been a staple in the Savannah community for nearly 100 years.

“We are a close-knit community, and so it is something that affects everyone,” said Gillett. “I hope that this is a good opportunity for everybody to get involved; for everybody to get excited about a new image and kind of bring us back together a little bit.”

Everyone in the community is eligible to submit a logo design.

“Several alumni who are graphic design artists, and in other related fields have already reached out,” Gillett added. “Lots of our student groups are getting involved. I’m just really excited to see what kind of ideas come out of this.”

Designs can be submitted online on the Savannah R-III website. Submissions will also be accepted via drop-off at the District Office or mailed to the District Office at Savannah R-III 408 W Market Savannah, MO 64485.

Drawings and e-design submissions are accepted.