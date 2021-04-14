Continued support after family of 4 killed in crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of a young mother and her three kids all killed in a car accident on Pear St. say they continue to be overwhelmed by the support of the community.

Late Friday night, a car driven by 22-year-old Amy Morse collided with another car sending into a water-filled ditch, Morse and her three children in the car did not survive the crash.

Morse’s sister Cynthia Davis said she’s continued to receive thoughts and prayers from friends and strangers alike across town, and beyond.

Her fundraiser to help pay for the funeral expenses has raised around $47,000 for the family so far.

Davis also says she wants to give the community a final chance to say goodbye, a visitation and funeral service open to the public is set for Thursday starting at noon at Grace Evangelical Church.

"We would love to see the community come together and just be there for one another during this tragic loss," Davis said.

Much like dealing with the tragic loss, Davis said the overwhelming response from community members is at times too much to put into words.

"It definitely shows how much people are there for one another," She said.

Davis said donations to their fund are still being accepted via the Rupp Funeral Home's website.