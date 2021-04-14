Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Continued support after family of 4 killed in crash

The family of a young woman and her three kids killed in a car accident reacts to the continued support they're receiving following the tragic loss.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The family of a young mother and her three kids all killed in a car accident on Pear St. say they continue to be overwhelmed by the support of the community. 

Late Friday night, a car driven by 22-year-old Amy Morse collided with another car sending into a water-filled ditch, Morse and her three children in the car did not survive the crash. 

Morse’s sister Cynthia Davis said she’s continued to receive thoughts and prayers from friends and strangers alike across town, and beyond.

Her fundraiser to help pay for the funeral expenses has raised around $47,000 for the family so far.

Davis also says she wants to give the community a final chance to say goodbye, a visitation and funeral service open to the public is set for Thursday starting at noon at Grace Evangelical Church.

"We would love to see the community come together and just be there for one another during this tragic loss," Davis said. 

Much like dealing with the tragic loss, Davis said the overwhelming response from community members is at times too much to put into words.

"It definitely shows how much people are there for one another," She said. 

Davis said donations to their fund are still being accepted via the Rupp Funeral Home's website

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 52°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
St. Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Falls City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Areas of frost are possible Thursday morning as temperatures will fall into the lower 30s. Tomorrow temperatures will remain below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move back into the area Thursday night as temperatures dip down into the mid 30s. Rain chances will move back into the area on Friday, mainly through the afternoon and evening keeping temperatures in the lower 50s. A few rain showers could linger through early Saturday morning before moving out of the area. Sunday looks to be a dry and mild day with temperatures remaining in the upper 50s. Temperatures will start to warm up on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 60s before a cold front moves through the area dropping temperatures back into the 50s on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories