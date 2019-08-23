Clear

Contractor pleads guilty to defrauding clients

Ryan Southard, 27, from Agency, pleaded guilty to felony stealing in Buchanan County Court.

Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  --  An Agency man has pleaded guilty to felony stealing for not following through on contract work with clients.

Ryan Southard, 27, had been charged for promising to do constructionm landscaping or other labor, taking money up front, then not completing the jobs.

While the charge Southard pleaded guilty to involved only one case from Buchanan County, a social media page includes others from Buchanan, DeKalb and Andrew County who also say they've been victimized by Southard.

They estimate Southard has stolen from them anywhere from $20,000-30,000.

The felony charge against Southard shows at least three previous convictions.

Sentencing for Southard will be in Buchanan County Court on September 26.

