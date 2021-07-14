Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Contractor to pay back over $26,000 to victims for work he never performed

In March of 2020, the Attorney General's Office charged Brian Pummell with three counts of felony deceptive business practices for defrauding customers in connection with his business, Houston's Construction.

Posted: Jul 14, 2021 1:56 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 1:58 PM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Missouri Attorney General's Office announced today that Kansas-City-area contractor Brian S. Pummell will pay back over $26,000 in restitution to Missourians who paid Pummell for work he never performed.

"Protecting consumers is an important duty of the Attorney General's Office, and the dedicated investigators, hotline operators, and attorneys in the Consumer Protection Section of my office work tirelessly to serve Missouri's consumers," said Attorney General Schmitt. "Because of that tireless work, the Attorney General's Office recouped $26,000 for victims of a fraudulent contractor in Buchanan County. My office will never stop advocating for Missourians, and will aggressively pursue those who wish to defraud, scam, or take advantage of Missouri consumers."

In March of 2020, the Attorney General's Office charged Pummell with three counts of felony deceptive business practices for defrauding customers in connection with his business, Houston's Construction. According to the charging documents, Pummell promised to perform construction work on detached garages and pole barns in exchange for advance payments. However, after taking money from multiple consumers, Pummell never provided the promised work.

Pummell pled guilty in May 2021 and was sentenced on July 7. As a result of his plea and sentencing, Pummell repaid $7,000 to his victims and was ordered by the Court to pay an additional $10,894 in restitution within the next 6 months. Pummell has also agreed to pay another $8,378 in restitution, bringing the total restitution amount to $26,272, which will be used to reimburse his victims across the state. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Steven Reed, Wade Schilling, and Brandon Gibson.

Consumers who believe they may have been scammed by a contractor should file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General's Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Warm temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will reach the upper 90s later this afternoon. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with a breezy wind from the south. Most of today will be dry but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as the front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. Lingering rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend however there will be lots of dry time. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s through the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories