Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Contrary Creek cleanup efforts begin

A handful of volunteers showed up for the first day of cleanup efforts.

Posted: Jun 5, 2021 11:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers spent Saturday cleaning up large limbs and brush along the creek in the same area where it flooded just under one year ago.

Doug Alders who lives near the creek said erosion has made it difficult to maintain his portion of the creek bed.

"The ground keeps sinking and sinking and going out of sight," He said. 

Alders is just one of many volunteers who say they're still recovering from the devastation brought on by last year’s floods, as well as the frustration over what they felt was an inadequate response.

Volunteers said southside residents deserve more.

"These people have poured their hearts and their soles into saving their homes," Penny Bascue, Volunteer coordinator said.  "They can not afford another loss."

Over ten months since the flood, some southside residents are still struggling with their recovery process. 

"We have families that are not in their home yet," Bascue said. "We have families living in homes that really shouldn’t be lived in but they have nowhere else to go."

They said now is the time to move on from playing the blame game.

"At some point, we have to stop pointing fingers," Bascue said. "These people matter down here."

Volunteers said they hope their work will send a message, that people who live here care about their community, and the city.

"This isn’t just a small group of people," Bascue said. "This will affect the whole town."

The Contrary cleanup group plans to meet at the corner of Parker and Ollmeda Streets every weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of the 4th of July weekend.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, you can reach out to the cleanup group's Facebook page. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Warm temperatures are set to continue this week with highs slightly above average today in the mid to upper 80s. Most of today will be sunny and dry, but a few isolated showers could develop east of about I-35 this afternoon. Warm and sunny conditions will continue on Tuesday with another chance for a few isolated showers during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will warm into the 90s on Wednesday and continue through the weekend. Conditions look to stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week into the weekend with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories