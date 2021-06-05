Contrary Creek cleanup efforts begin

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Volunteers spent Saturday cleaning up large limbs and brush along the creek in the same area where it flooded just under one year ago.

Doug Alders who lives near the creek said erosion has made it difficult to maintain his portion of the creek bed.

"The ground keeps sinking and sinking and going out of sight," He said.

Alders is just one of many volunteers who say they're still recovering from the devastation brought on by last year’s floods, as well as the frustration over what they felt was an inadequate response.

Volunteers said southside residents deserve more.

"These people have poured their hearts and their soles into saving their homes," Penny Bascue, Volunteer coordinator said. "They can not afford another loss."

Over ten months since the flood, some southside residents are still struggling with their recovery process.

"We have families that are not in their home yet," Bascue said. "We have families living in homes that really shouldn’t be lived in but they have nowhere else to go."

They said now is the time to move on from playing the blame game.

"At some point, we have to stop pointing fingers," Bascue said. "These people matter down here."

Volunteers said they hope their work will send a message, that people who live here care about their community, and the city.

"This isn’t just a small group of people," Bascue said. "This will affect the whole town."

The Contrary cleanup group plans to meet at the corner of Parker and Ollmeda Streets every weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of the 4th of July weekend.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, you can reach out to the cleanup group's Facebook page.