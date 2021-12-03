Clear
Convicted rapist sentenced to 75 years

29 year-old Jerez Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy earlier this year.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A convicted rapist has been sentenced to 75 years in prison.

Last June, Collins raped a woman in the back storage room of the US Oil gas station at 22nd and Messanie.

According to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office, Collins was sentenced to 75 years for forcible rape and 75 years for forcible sodomy.

According to Missouri Law, Collins will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence to be considered for parole.

During the sentencing, prosecutor Ron Holliday argued the crime was one of the most horrific he has prosecuted.

