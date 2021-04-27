Clear
Cool Crest Garden Golf eyeing for a Mother's Day Weekend opening

The delay is due to some recent set backs, such as last week's late season frost and a turf shortage, but they plan on having everything ready for a Mother's Day Weekend opening.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 4:22 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph residents hoping to get in a game of mini golf at Cool Crest this weekend, will have to put their plans on hold.

The popular Garden Gold Course is delaying their opening day one more week than previously planned.

The delay is due to some recent set backs, such as last week's late season frost, delaying their flowers from being planted. Along with waiting for new turf because there has been a shortage. 

But despite the setbacks, they are excited to open all 3 of their courses together.

"So those are a few set backs but our goal is to open Mothers Day Weekend. We're excited to get this going, but when we open we want everything to open. We want all 3 courses to be open and we want everything to look just a certain way," said Cool Crest Garden Golf Co-Owner Joe Lane.

While they have met some complications, don't worry, Lane says that all the jobs needed to finish the course are already lined up to get finished in time for Mothers Day Weekend.

