Cool Crest Garden Golf officially re-opens.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Opening day is finally here as St. Joseph residents can now putt all the way to the 19th hole at the popular Cool Crest Garden Golf for the first time under its new ownership.

"This is exciting, we've done a lot of work so we're exciting to see what the community thinks," said Cool Crest Co-Owner Joe Lane.

Closed since 2018, it's not just the new ownership thats excited for the re-opening. Many people are not getting a chance to relive old memories and make new ones.

"It really felt like old times, and it was really cool cause I was able to take my little girl out and she's never really been golfing, shes never been here obviously here before," said St. Joseph Resident, Brett Holmes.

Brett Holmes grew up in St. Joseph, spending a lot of time trying for a hole in one.

"We've really missed being able to have the opportunity to go out and play golf with the kids and other family members," said Holmes.

Joe Town Mini Golf strived to bring back the family atmosphere when re-opening the St. Joe staple.

But restoring it, was no easy task.

"Oh this is a great feeling, at first I was a little overwhelmed, it was a lot of work, um we, we've had some good help coming to get this going and we're glad to be where we are now," said Lane.

It is opening weekend, and while there still may be some problems that show up, Lane says that their soft opening on Friday helped clear some potential issues.

"We got some good feedback, some of the golf balls were getting stuck in the holes, so we got those fixed. And like I said, we're just learning as we go but we're about there," said Lane.

The iconic obstacles return, the root beer floats filled to the brim, and a space for families to make new memories.

Cool Crest Garden Golf is officially open once again for all ages to enjoy.

"Everyone seemed to have a great time and enjoyed making new memories," said Lane.

"I really enjoy it and I hope that Abby (daughter) enjoys it just as much as I do," said Holmes.

Operating Hours: Sunday 12:00pm-8:00pm, Monday-Thursday 4:00pm-9:00pm, Friday 4:00pm-10:00pm, and Saturday 10:00am-10:00pm.

Prices: Ages 6 and up are $8.25 plus tax, and ages 5 and under (if golfing) are $6.25 plus tax.