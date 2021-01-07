Cool Crest Mini Golf Course Will Be Returning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For nearly two years, no one has stepped foot in St. Joseph’s beloved mini golf course, but one local family is looking to change that.

“Whatever it takes, we’re gonna get it looking nice” said Gilmore.

Rick Gilmore grew up like many in St. Joseph, Spending days at the Cool Crest Mini Golf Course, putting with his family.

“I’m a year older than what this place is. so it’s been here my whole life, it's really an icon of St. Joseph. and it's a part of our tradition here.” said Rick Gilmore.

Like everyone else, he was sad to see it go. Which is why he and co-owner of Joe Town Mini Golf, Joe Lane are bringing it back.

Growing up with the course, Gilmore has seen it mature through the years, going from powder cement to carpet type greens to branches and leaves laying on the course.

While there is a lot of work to do, Lane says iconic parts of the course will be returning.

“We will be serving cool crest world famous root beer floats, that's number one priority, getting that ready to go.” said Lane.

Along with the familiar course landscapes.

“The elephant all lit up again, and, and get that going, clean up, we’re gonna have a lot of flowers, it's gonna be beautiful” said Lane.

While they are hoping to open in may, the support and excitement has already returned.

“I’m glad to hear that they are re-opening, that they've been bought and that they’ll be opening again this year in the summer," said St. Joseph local Michael Thomas.

Lane and Gilmore are excited to re-open and bring back the years worth of memories so many families have made.

“When people come in here i want them, i want em, i want it to bring my back memories of what it was like when they were a child, that’s Rick and I’s goal,” said Lane.