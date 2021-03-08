Cool Crest Mini Golf begins renovations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Crews are hard at work getting Cool Crest ready to reopen.

The course was recently purchased by the owners of Joe Town Mini Golf.

The new owners have ran into some obstacles with electrical, greens, paint, etc. but have multiple crews helping out to get the course ready for action.

They say there is a lot of work to do but are happy that they are able to bring the iconic course back to life.

"We're really happy to be doing this for the community. You know, I've lived here my whole life and I know people miss this (Cool Crest) not being here," said Owner, Rick Gilmore. "And hopefully get it to where everybody remembers it as root beer floats and picnic tables they were saying, and having a nice place out here."

Cool Crest plans on opening no later than May 1st.

They say as long as the weather is warm, they will be working as hard as they can to get the course back to its original state, including having the famous root beer floats, course obstacles, and the 19th hole.