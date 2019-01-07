Cool Crest family speaks on sale of business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The owner of St. Joseph's iconic miniature golf course spoke Monday night about why the property is for sale.

The Saxton family opened Cool Crest Golf Course in 1948. Decades later, the Saxton family is ready for a new chapter.

Janeane Saxton took over the business from her parents less than a decade ago. The Saxtons kept the business closed during the 2018 summer season. She said the business had been closed because negotiations with a potential buyer were ongoing.

"In the Spring, potential buyers started reaching out about buying the business," Saxton said. "It was important to try to find someone, if we could, that would take over the business and run it the way we did."

But the deal fell through and the Saxton's contacted their realtor about listing the property for sale.

Saxton said as much as she hopes a future buyer will keep the course open, she understands the purchase is more likely for the prime real estate the business sits on.

She said the decision to sell Cool Crest has been a difficult one.

"It's not just my home away from home," Saxton said. "I learned to walk there as a child. It was my home."