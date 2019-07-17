Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Cooling centers available for people across the area to help beat the heat

A number of cooling centers are available across the area for people to use to beat the heat.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 9:24 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A number of cooling centers are available across the area for people to use to beat the heat.

According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are five centers available in St. Joseph. These include:

  • Rolling Hills Library: 1904 Belt Hwy.
  • St. Joseph Public Libraries:
    • 316 Massachusetts St.
    • 927 Felix St.
    • 502 N. Woodbine Rd.
    • 1821 N. 3rd St.

In Savannah, there are three centers available:

  • Andrew County Council on Aging: 12737 State Route E.
  • Andrew County Senior Center: 12737 State Route E.
  • Rolling Hills Library: 514 W. Main St.

For a list of more cooling center locations, visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 80°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 91°
Excessive Heat Warning will go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events