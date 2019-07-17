Cooling centers available for people across the area to help beat the heat

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A number of cooling centers are available across the area for people to use to beat the heat.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are five centers available in St. Joseph. These include:
- Rolling Hills Library: 1904 Belt Hwy.
- St. Joseph Public Libraries:
- 316 Massachusetts St.
- 927 Felix St.
- 502 N. Woodbine Rd.
- 1821 N. 3rd St.
In Savannah, there are three centers available:
- Andrew County Council on Aging: 12737 State Route E.
- Andrew County Senior Center: 12737 State Route E.
- Rolling Hills Library: 514 W. Main St.
For a list of more cooling center locations, visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website by clicking here.
