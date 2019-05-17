Cop on a Rooftop for Special Olympics raises nearly $1,900

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— If you think you saw police lights and officers on lifts next to Dunkin' Donuts in St. Joseph Friday, your eyes weren't deceiving you.

"You can get a coffee, a mug and a donut for a donation," said Melody Prawitz, Special Olympics Missouri Development Director.

From 5 a.m. until noon Friday, members of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office and the St. Joseph Police Department helped raise almost $1,900 for the Special Olympics and the athletes.

It's a very personal thing," Buchanan County Sheriff's deputy Josh Rudisill said. "It's not your typical hands-off, you know, making phone calls or cold calls, we're actually out here hands-on, actually getting to shake hands."

The Cop on a Rooftop was nationwide Friday at Dunkin' Donuts across the country.

"It's an awesome little concept, especially with cops and donuts and all of that into it," SJPD officer Matt Kneib said. "It adds the humor into it, so it's just nice to have a fun event."

