Coping with anxiety during coronavirus outbreak

Drew Fisher from Fisher Counseling Services joins us to discuss how to manage anxiety during the coronavirus crisis.

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 3:01 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Drew Fisher from Fisher Counseling Services joins us to discuss how to handle and deal with anxiety during the coronavirus crisis.

As we head into the weekend we will see dry conditions but temperatures will remain below normal across much of the Midwest. Sunday we will see a good chance for rain across much of the area. As we start next week we will start to warm up just a little with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
