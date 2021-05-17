Corby Pond's Green Infrastructure Project is underway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As people venture around Corby Pond, they will probably notice some changes happening.

"You know this one being a 2-full project you know with us cleaning out Corby Pond which hadn't been done in 25 to 30 years," said Assistant Director of Public Works, Brady Mckinley.

Those who live near the pond and those who visit often, say the upgrades are needed.

"It's a big part of the community and seeing it renovated is long overdue," said St. Joseph resident Brent Galliart.

Brent Galliart moved to St. Joseph in the 80's and frequently visits the St. Joseph pond.

"The last 15 years, I've used one of my key places to birding," said Galliart.

Corby Pond brings in lots of wildlife.

Work on the pond is in phase 1 of 4 in the Green Infrastructure Project and includes work on a combined sewer overflow.

With the phases consisting of retaining wall work around the pond, new soil, and controlling the water level of the pond.

"That'll avoid putting more storm water into our sewers or put it in at more of a slow rate," said Mckinley.

The current depth of the pond is around 18 inches, but once completed, parts of the water will reach 7 to 8 feet deep. Allowing for wildlife to live more comfortably.

"Once we get completed with the project. We'll have the Conservation Department come in and restock it with fish, so it'll become a fishing pond," said Mckinley.

Officials say the pond will be fully restored, even including the fountains making a return.

Locals hope restoring the pond will continue the bond it has with those living in the area.

"Anybody that has lived here, uh there's an attachment to the area, and the parkway in general and Corby Pond is a big part of that," said Galliart.

The funds for the project are coming from the Sewer and Public Works funds, but officials say will not cause sewer rates to increase for St. Joseph residents.