Corby Pond's Green Infrastructure Project is underway

The last time Corby Pond had a major cleaning was more than 25 years ago. The pond is getting restored in a 4 phase process from the Green Infrastructure Project which will reinforce the ponds walls, maintain water levels and will help decrease the amount of storm water from getting into sewers.

Posted: May 17, 2021 5:57 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) As people venture around Corby Pond, they will probably notice some changes happening.

"You know this one being a 2-full project you know with us cleaning out Corby Pond which hadn't been done in 25 to 30 years," said Assistant Director of Public Works, Brady Mckinley.

Those who live near the pond and those who visit often, say the upgrades are needed.

"It's a big part of the community and seeing it renovated is long overdue," said St. Joseph resident Brent Galliart.

Brent Galliart moved to St. Joseph in the 80's and frequently visits the St. Joseph pond. 

"The last 15 years, I've used one of my key places to birding," said Galliart.

Corby Pond brings in lots of wildlife. 

Work on the pond is in phase 1 of 4 in the Green Infrastructure Project and includes work on a combined sewer overflow.

With the phases consisting of retaining wall work around the pond, new soil, and controlling the water level of the pond.

"That'll avoid putting more storm water into our sewers or put it in at more of a slow rate," said Mckinley.

The current depth of the pond is around 18 inches, but once completed, parts of the water will reach 7 to 8 feet deep. Allowing for wildlife to live more comfortably. 

"Once we get completed with the project. We'll have the Conservation Department come in and restock it with fish, so it'll become a fishing pond," said Mckinley.

Officials say the pond will be fully restored, even including the fountains making a return. 

Locals hope restoring the pond will continue the bond it has with those living in the area. 

"Anybody that has lived here, uh there's an attachment to the area, and the parkway in general and Corby Pond is a big part of that," said Galliart. 

The funds for the project are coming from the Sewer and Public Works funds, but officials say will not cause sewer rates to increase for St. Joseph residents.

A bit of patchy fog has developed across the area this morning. This fog will start to dissipate by the second half of the morning. A few scattered showers are moving across the area this morning and will continue for the next few hours. A good portion of today will be dry but a few areas will see light showers this morning, and again later this afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average today with high in the lower 70s. Tuesday will be another mostly cloudy day with the slight chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will be above average tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures stay above average in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
