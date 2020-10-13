Corby Pond renovation work to begin

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council has spent much of their time lately dealing with COVID-19 related issues, but Monday, they spent time dealing with other work for the city.

For anyone who has driven by Corby Pond lately, they've surely been disappointed.

The water is murky, full of a black algae, some of the embankments are eroding and at times it even smells a little funky.

However, in the next few weeks, a full renovation of the pond will begin.

Council members heard of plans for the public works department to drain the pond, remove all the silt, rebuild much of the embankments and improve rainwater draining into the pond.

It will be similar to work done on Krug Pond a couple years ago.

By the time it's done, it should hold five times the amount of water that it currently does.

Staff say that the work will improve both the form and function of Corby Pond.

“If there’s one point where there’s more than eight inches of rainfall over a 24 hour period, we can do that,” Public Works Director Andy Clements said. “On the flip side, if you’re a parks person, we’re really enhancing the appearance and usability of the basin itself.

The Corby Pond work will cost the city about $900,000.

Other discussion centered around bridge work to begin soon in the city and the new fire station that is planned for out near the Missouri Western campus.

Fire chief Mike Dalsing shared his desire to build a new emergency operations center under the new fire station.

Currently responders use the Civic Arena in cases of emergency.