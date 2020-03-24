Clear
Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Doniphan County

The first case of COVID-19 in Doniphan County has been confirmed.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 1:19 PM

According to a release issued early Tuesday afternoon by the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health, the individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials.

Health officials said the person is a medical provider. She's between 40 and 50-years-old.

The health department is currently at work to identify contacts of the infected person.

The Doniphan County confirmation brings the number of local area cases to eight.

As of Monday afternoon, there was one confirmed case in Jackson County, one in Pottawatomie County, and five in Leavenworth County.

There has so far been two COVID-19 related deaths in Kansas, one in Wyandotte County and another in Johnson County.

We are watching another disturbance that will be giving us a good chance for rain and maybe a few thunderstorms as we go into your Tuesday morning and afternoon. A good looking Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
