Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY) The first case of COVID-19 in Doniphan County has been confirmed.

According to a release issued early Tuesday afternoon by the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health, the individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials.

Health officials said the person is a medical provider. She's between 40 and 50-years-old.

The health department is currently at work to identify contacts of the infected person.

The Doniphan County confirmation brings the number of local area cases to eight.

As of Monday afternoon, there was one confirmed case in Jackson County, one in Pottawatomie County, and five in Leavenworth County.

There has so far been two COVID-19 related deaths in Kansas, one in Wyandotte County and another in Johnson County.