Coronavirus antibody testing will soon be available in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another form of coronavirus testing will soon be coming to St. Joseph - antibody testing.

Health experts say the test will show if people may have already been exposed to Covid-19, whether they know it or not.

Do you remember that time back in January, February or maybe even early March when you had that nagging cold or flu that just wouldn't go away and now you think it might have been the coronavirus? You might be right.

"They may have been sick and they may have had symptoms and a negative flu test, their symptoms defied description at that point. Maybe they had Covid, maybe they didn't,” Dr. Robert Folk, Infectious Disease Control Director at Mosaic Life Care said.

On Monday, staff at Mosaic Life Care announced they are setting up appointments for free Covid-19 antibody testing to see if you have been exposed to the coronavirus. Their goal is to see what kind of herd immunity we might be developing to Covid-19.

"The concept of herd immunity is that if you put 100 people in a room, what percentage of people need to be antibody positive to protect the people who don't have antibodies,” Folk said.

A national study shows other testing around the nation has come up with anywhere from one to seven percent positive for antibodies.

Experts say for full herd immunity to come into play, it needs to be closer to 60 to 70 percent. The $250,000 funding for the local study is coming from Buchanan County's share of Federal Cares Act dollars.

"Early on we earmarked money for that because medical professionals at Mosaic said that would be a good opportunity to see where we stand as a community,” Buchanan County presiding commissioner Lee Sawyer said.

Experts stress that even testing positive for the Covid-19 antibody does not mean you are immune from catching it again.

"If you have a positive antibody test you still need to do the same things that have been drilled into our heads these last four or five months: wash your hands, stand six feet apart and put on a mask,” Folk said.

Registration is open for Buchanan County residents over the age of 12 interested in getting a Covid-19 antibody test.

You can sign up for a test by going online to https://www.mymlc.com/testing.

Testing will run from August 3 through the end of the month, the antibody test involves a blood draw.