Coronavirus case confirmed at Noyes Home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Noyes Home for Children confirmed a case of coronavirus Tuesday.
The Noyes Home posted on its Facebook page that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The post stated the Noyes home is working with the Buchanan County Health Department and Division of Social Services to keep residents and staff safe.
No other details were provided.
