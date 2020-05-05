Clear
Coronavirus case confirmed at Noyes Home

The Noyes Home posted on its Facebook page that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Noyes Home for Children confirmed a case of coronavirus Tuesday.

The post stated the Noyes home is working with the Buchanan County Health Department and Division of Social Services to keep residents and staff safe.

No other details were provided.

