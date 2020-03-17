Coronavirus cases continue to grow, MO now with 15

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- There are now 15 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Missouri.
Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Tuesday evening during a briefing with reporters.
Parson said of the 266 samples the Missouri state lab had tested, there were 253 negative results and 15 positives.
He said of those positives, four were from Greene county, four from St. Louis county, two from Cass county and one each from Boone, Cole, Henry, Jackson and St. Louis city.
Nationally, there are now more than 4,600 cases being reported with 107 deaths.
Kansas reports 17 positive cases with one death so far. There have been no deaths in Missouri from Coronavirus
