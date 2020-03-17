Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus cases continue to grow, MO now with 15

Governor Parson made the announcement during a now daily briefing he is having with the media regarding the Coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 7:34 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.)  -- There are now 15 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Missouri.

Governor Mike Parson made the announcement Tuesday evening during a briefing with reporters.

Parson said of the 266 samples the Missouri state lab had tested, there were 253 negative results and 15 positives.

He said of those positives, four were from Greene county, four from St. Louis county, two from Cass county and one each from Boone, Cole, Henry, Jackson and St. Louis city.

Nationally, there are now more than 4,600 cases being reported with 107 deaths.

Kansas reports 17 positive cases with one death so far. There have been no deaths in Missouri from Coronavirus

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Mostly cloudy skies were found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloud cover temperatures still warmed up into the low to mid 50s. Temperatures are going to warm up on Wednesday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 60s and a pretty good bet that we will see widespread rain across the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories