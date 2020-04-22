Coronavirus cases reportedly grow as tests sent to Triumph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The number of positive COVID-19 cases is reportedly growing at Triumph Foods.

According to communication from the company to employees, obtained by KQ2, nine employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Triumph has not confirmed the additional confirmed cases to KQ2.

During Governor Mike Parson's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said COVID-19 test kits were delivered to northwest Missouri, including Buchanan County.

St. Joseph city officials confirmed the city received 68 tests that were sent to Triumph.

Several meat packing plants across the Midwest have seen coronavirus outbreaks leading to the closure of a Tyson Foods plant in Iowa. a Smithfield Foods facility in South Dakota, and a JBS USA plant in Minnesota.

Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday. The state reports 6,137 positive cases and 208 deaths.