Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus cases reportedly grow as tests sent to Triumph

According to communication from the company to employees, obtained by KQ2, nine employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The number of positive COVID-19 cases is reportedly growing at Triumph Foods.

According to communication from the company to employees, obtained by KQ2, nine employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

Triumph has not confirmed the additional confirmed cases to KQ2.

During Governor Mike Parson's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said COVID-19 test kits were delivered to northwest Missouri, including Buchanan County.

St. Joseph city officials confirmed the city received 68 tests that were sent to Triumph.

Several meat packing plants across the Midwest have seen coronavirus outbreaks leading to the closure of a Tyson Foods plant in Iowa. a Smithfield Foods facility in South Dakota, and a JBS USA plant in Minnesota.

Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 6,000 on Wednesday. The state reports 6,137 positive cases and 208 deaths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
Lots of clouds across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday. The region saw a few more clouds as a disturbance made its way towards us from the southwest. The rain will move in Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as temperatures will again be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories