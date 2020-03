Coronavirus deaths rise to 3 while positive cases grow to 73 in Missouri

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Three people have now died from the coronavirus in Missouri while the number of positive cases grows to 73, according to Governor Mike Parson.

St. Louis County has reported the most positive cases with 13, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Kansas City health officials have reported 12 cases while Boone and Greene counties have each reported eight.

Cases by County: Boone: 8 Cass: 6 Christian: 1 Cole: 3 Dunklin: 1 Greene: 8 Henry: 1 Jackson: 5 Kansas City: 12 Pulaski: 1 Scott: 1 St. Charles: 2 St. Louis City: 6 St. Louis County: 13 TBD: 2

The deaths have been reported in Boone, Jackson and St. Louis counties.

There have been no positive cases reported in Buchanan County. According to Mosaic Life Care, 38 people have been tested for the virus -- 21 results had returned negative with 17 results still pending.