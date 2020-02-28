Clear

Coronavirus fears lead to changes in local Study Abroad Program

To address concerns from parents, Benedectine students will have the option to complete their coursework at home.

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The Coronavirus is starting to have an effect on one area college's study abroad program.

52 Students attending Benedictine College's study abroad program in Florence, Italy this semester will now have the option to finish their program back at home amid coronavirus fears.

Benedictine staff said the decision was made to address parental concerns.

"We made arrangements that if they wanted to bring their children back to the United States that they could do that," Steve Johnson, communications director Benedictine College said. "They would be able to continue their classes that they were taking in Florence through a distance learning program that will allow them to complete all their credits."

14 students will be returning home to complete their coursework, there are three confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Italy and those infected have all been quarantined according to Italian authorities.


