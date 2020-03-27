Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A person has tested positive for coronavirus at Northwest Health Services.

The medical provider announced the positive test result on Friday.

Northwest confirmed the positive COVID-19 test result at the Family Medicine Associates clinic. The individual is at home under self-quarantine. No other information was released about the patient.

This is the first laboratory confirmed case for the healthcare system.

The Buchanan County Health Department has been made aware of the positive result.