Clear
BREAKING NEWS City confirms two positive coronavirus cases in St. Joseph Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed Full Story
BREAKING NEWS Governor Parson signs Executive Order to mobilize National Guard Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Coronavirus hits Northwest Health Services, positive test confirmed

Northwest confirmed the positive COVID-19 test result at the Family Medicine Associates clinic.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 11:36 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A person has tested positive for coronavirus at Northwest Health Services.

The medical provider announced the positive test result on Friday.

Northwest confirmed the positive COVID-19 test result at the Family Medicine Associates clinic. The individual is at home under self-quarantine. No other information was released about the patient.

This is the first laboratory confirmed case for the healthcare system.

The Buchanan County Health Department has been made aware of the positive result.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
A cloudy start this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and we stayed in the clouds into the the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stayed on the mild side into the afternoon hours. With little to no sunshine we still warmed up into the mid 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories