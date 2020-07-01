Coronavirus hits home for former Missouri Western volleyball player

(CHICAGO)— Just like other Missouri Western students, Lauren Murphy left school in March due to the coronavirus. And after being home for a few weeks, the virus hit her home.

Murphy, a former volleyball player, is a record holder at Missouri Western, but maybe her favorite memory of volleyball is her mom and dad celebrating her senior day because the family had the scare of a lifetime in April.

Lauren's dad, Bill, tested positive for the coronavirus just after Easter.

"It felt like someone had reached through my back and grabbed each lung with a fist and wouldn't let go, so it just felt like someone was squeezing my lungs," Bill said.

After about two weeks in quarantine, Bill started to feel better until he took a nap on a Sunday night.

"I fell asleep around 9:30 until 11:30, and when I woke up, I had a coughing spell that I couldn't stop, which was normal, but I couldn't catch my breath," Bill said.

Bill decided he needed to get to the emergency room and lucky for him, he went.

"They clocked me at 168 (heart rate), so they did an EKG and chest x-ray and found a blood clot," Bill said.

Doctors believe the blood clot lodged in his lung was brought on by COVID-19 and it didn't take long to develop.

"They think that literally while I was sleeping for the two-hour nap that they think the clots could have happened."

Bill added that doctors told him that it could have gone differently if he didn't go to the emergency room. He could have had a stroke or worse.

Doctors also said that Bill didn't have any underlying health conditions and was a healthy man in his early 50s.

After a procedure and a few more days in the hospital, Bill was able to return home and continues to make a full recovery. He is like millions of people across the world that have fought and beat COVID-19.

"I get frustrated when I see family, friends, or people on social media, not taking it seriously," Murphy said.

Bill continues to improve and has even started returning to work, but he said this experience has changed his outlook on life.

"I think ultimately it will bring us (family) closer when it's truly 100 percent and I think that's a silver lining," Bill said.