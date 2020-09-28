Clear
Coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise at Mosaic Life Care

On Monday, Mosaic reported 51 current hospitalizations in St. Joseph and Maryville.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 10:22 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:25 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) COVID-19 related hospitalizations are on the rise at Mosaic Life Care.

Hospital officials have said there is a 48 bed capacity on the hospital's pandemic floor.

"We have the ability to move to the fourth floor if needed," said Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Davin Turner.

In March, the hospital converted its ambulance bay into an overflow area.

"We've been preparing since March for the COVID pandemic to increase in the number of patients," said Turner. "What we are seeing in our community is an increase in the positivity rates of those being tested with COVID-19. With those increased number of patients being tested for COVID-19 turning positive, we are also seeing an increased of patients presenting to our hospital and requiring hospitalization."

According to the City of St. Joseph Health Department's latest numbers on Friday, a total of 2,295 cases have been reported in Buchanan County with 25 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases by age range provided by the health department:

Under 20:    245
20-29:         483
30-39:         403
40-49:         375
50-:59         361
60-69:         197
70-79:         135
Over 80:      96

