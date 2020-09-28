Coronavirus hospitalizations on the rise at Mosaic Life Care

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) COVID-19 related hospitalizations are on the rise at Mosaic Life Care.

The hospital is recording its highest number of patients hospitalized since the pandemic began. On Monday, Mosaic reported 51 current hospitalizations in St. Joseph and Maryville. Nearly all of those hospitalized are in St. Joseph with 49 patients hospitalized.

Hospital officials have said there is a 48 bed capacity on the hospital's pandemic floor.

"We have the ability to move to the fourth floor if needed," said Mosaic Chief Medical Officer Davin Turner.

In March, the hospital converted its ambulance bay into an overflow area.

"We've been preparing since March for the COVID pandemic to increase in the number of patients," said Turner. "What we are seeing in our community is an increase in the positivity rates of those being tested with COVID-19. With those increased number of patients being tested for COVID-19 turning positive, we are also seeing an increased of patients presenting to our hospital and requiring hospitalization."

According to the City of St. Joseph Health Department's latest numbers on Friday, a total of 2,295 cases have been reported in Buchanan County with 25 deaths.

Below is a breakdown of cases by age range provided by the health department:

Under 20: 245

20-29: 483

30-39: 403

40-49: 375

50-:59 361

60-69: 197

70-79: 135

Over 80: 96