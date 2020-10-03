Clear
Coronavirus hospitalizations still on the rise at Mosaic

Daily testing numbers on Saturday show a total of 57 patients in the hospital, with 55 in St. Joseph and two in Maryville.

Posted: Oct 3, 2020 1:19 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care continued to see record highs in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Daily testing numbers on Saturday show a total of 57 patients in the hospital, with 55 in St. Joseph and two in Maryville. The hospital has tested 34,782 people.

The rising number of hospitalizations come as the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 35.

As of Friday, city health officials reported a total of 2,725 confirmed coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.

The health department reported a breakdown of coronavirus cases by ages as follows:

- Under 20: 152
- 20-29:       353
- 30-39:       297
- 40-49:       231
- 50-59:       114
- 60-69:       62
- 70-79:       63
- Over 80:    2

A free community-wide COVID-19 testing event will be held Saturday, Oct. 10 for Missouri residents 18 and older. The drive-thru testing clinic will be held at Krug Park from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
