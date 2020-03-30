Clear
Coronavirus impacts convenience stores

More than just gas prices are now being affected by the novel coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 30, 2020
Updated: Mar 30, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In addition to gas prices, more impacts of Covid-19 are being felt at gas stations. Attendants at a local City Star convenience store said they’ve seen business take a dip over the past few weeks.

"It’s kinda slow," Kathy Branscum, a store clerk said.

Branscum also said new protocols have been put in place, putting an emphasis on cleaning and sanitization at the store.
"We are going around the store wiping things down, sanitizing," Branscum said.

Customers also noticed some of the changes, the station’s restrooms are now closed to the public and refills on soft drinks are now prohibited.

"It’s changed so much in the last couple of weeks," Martin Jensen, a customer, said. "It’s going to stay this way for a while."
The pandemic isn’t showing signs of slowing down at this point and because of this, gas station staff said they have to stay alert.
"It seems to be an issue that’s changing day-to-day minute to minute," Branscum said.

Area doctors are stressing the importance of people taking this virus seriously because they say no one is immune.
"It does affect everybody," Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Health System said. "Its everybody’s responsibility to continue to do what we’re asking."

Customers said they're keeping the faith that one day, life will return to normal.

"It's gonna be good," Jensen said. "It's gonna be okay,"

