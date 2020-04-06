Clear
Second Harvest sees increase in those needing food during pandemic

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry has seen an increase in almost 50% of those needing meals. Over 200 cars came through the pantry and over 300 families were helped just today.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 5:28 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Second Harvest has been witnessing firsthand the impact that the coronavirus is having on the economy and the people.

"We're really seeing an increase in the numbers served and a lot of families who weren't coming for assistance before who are now needing support from organizations like Second Harvest,” Chad Hidgon, CEO of Second Harvest said.

Second Harvest’s Mobile Food Pantry reaches out to 19 counties across Missouri and Kansas with 26 mobile distributions a month; four of them being in St. Joseph.

The distribution has seen 30,000 pounds in food increase in two weeks’ time from the previous month’s total. That is 25,000 additional meals provided to the public.

"We've really seen an uptick in the numbers that are coming through our mobile distributions. Food pantries we are hearing the same thing,” said Higdon. “A lot of families that have not come for support recently, are trying to find help.”

There is even an increase in volunteers.  Local high-schooler Tanner Nielson recognizes that the community needs help, and with more time on his hands, he chooses to volunteer.

"People really need the support more right now than ever. I think it really means a lot to the people to get the support from the food bank and everybody helping out,” said Nielson.

Visit https://www.shcfb.org/ to find more information about the Mobile Food Pantry and volunteering. 

