Growing demand for cleaning services amid coronavirus outbreak

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the coronavirus is negatively impacting the economy, one local business is thriving.

“We’ve had to step up our production lines. We have people working six days a week, anywhere from 10-12 hours a day,”said Greg Roberts, VP of Hillyard Chemicals.

As cleanliness is on everyone's minds, the demand for cleaning services has skyrocketed.

“Last week we were inundated with calls,”said Jim Stafford, owner of Advanced Cleaning Systems.

Cleaning is in business and disinfecting is all the rage. Local chemical companies are having to work around the clock to meet community demand while cleaning services are fully booked.

“We have to make sure that we are allocating products to our customers because there is a huge demand right now,”said Roberts.

Cleaning companies said as a free service to their customers, they began disinfecting well before customers asked.

“At no extra charge, we just started doing it. We didn’t ask, we didn’t wait to be told,”said Stafford.

Stafford said he uses disinfectant tables which are effective against the coronavirus.

Because each tablet only costs 50 cents and one quart of disinfectant spray requires two tablets, that bottle of coronavirus fighting disinfectant only costs $1.

Cleaning services remindS the public disinfecting is not a one and done solution, it's a process.

“You can disinfect a surface and if a couple people touch it, it needs to be disinfected again. There’s nothing that sits there and kills and kills and kills. Disinfecting is an ongoing service, you don’t just disinfect and you’re done,”said Stafford.

Stafford said because of the coronavirus outbreak, nothing will ever be the same.

“Our business is changed forever because I don’t think people will look at cleaning the same way they do,”said Stafford.

The disinfectant products used by Advanced Cleaning Systems are available for residential use.

The disinfectants can be found on Clayton Paper and Distribution's website. Similar products can be purchased from Hillyard Chemical's website.