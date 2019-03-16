Clear

Corps reduces water release from Gavins Point Dam

The Corps said the release of water has been reduced to 73,000 cubic feet per second as of Saturday morning.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 4:13 PM

(OMAHA, Neb.)— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reduced the release of water from Gavins Point Dam. 

The Corps said the release of water has been reduced to 73,000 cubic feet per second as of Saturday morning and will reduce more during the next couple of days—reaching 20,000 cubic feet per second on Tuesday. 

According to the National Weather Service, tributary flows into Gavins Point Dam—primarily from the Niobrara River have dropped significantly during the last 48 hours. 

