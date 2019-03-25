Clear

Corps to release more water into Missouri River as snow melt begins in the plains

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they are increasing releases form Gavins Point Dam in response to plains snow melt beginning.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they are increasing releases form Gavins Point Dam in response to plains snow melt beginning.

Beginning Monday, flow from the dam will increase to 27,000 cubic feet per second.

“We are beginning to see the plains snow melt in the upper basin with runoff into all of the upper storage reservoirs. We are monitoring these conditions and while there will at times be a rapid rise in pool elevations, we have 14.4 maf or 88 percent of the flood storage capacity available to capture runoff,” John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division, said.

Releases form Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River are scheduled to be increased further to 30,000 cubic feet per second on or near March 30.

The National Weather Service continues to forecast high flows from melting snow pack in central and eastern South Dakota along the Missouri River.

Gavins Point release changes take two to three days to reach Omaha, three to four days to reach Nebraska City and four to five days to reach Kansas City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
For the new workweek, the weather will be quiet but a cool start with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures during this time will be warming up from the middle 50s on Monday to near 70 by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events