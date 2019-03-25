Corps to release more water into Missouri River as snow melt begins in the plains

(OMAHA, Neb.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced they are increasing releases form Gavins Point Dam in response to plains snow melt beginning.

Beginning Monday, flow from the dam will increase to 27,000 cubic feet per second.

“We are beginning to see the plains snow melt in the upper basin with runoff into all of the upper storage reservoirs. We are monitoring these conditions and while there will at times be a rapid rise in pool elevations, we have 14.4 maf or 88 percent of the flood storage capacity available to capture runoff,” John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Water Management Division, said.

Releases form Gavins Point Dam on the Missouri River are scheduled to be increased further to 30,000 cubic feet per second on or near March 30.

The National Weather Service continues to forecast high flows from melting snow pack in central and eastern South Dakota along the Missouri River.

Gavins Point release changes take two to three days to reach Omaha, three to four days to reach Nebraska City and four to five days to reach Kansas City.