Cotillion for Achievement honors area students

Posted: Feb. 10, 2019 9:19 AM
Updated: Feb. 10, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Cotillion for Achievement organization held its annual ball Saturday evening and recognized area high school students for their achievements.

The annual event recognized 16 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, leadership, and community activities.

This year, DeKalb High School senior, Jessica Janorschke, and Central High School senior, Collin Gentry, were honored with the Awards of Distinction. Both seniors will receive a $1,800 scholarship to the university of their choice.

The remaining 14 students will all receive a $900 scholarship to their university.

Cotillion for Achievement is a leadership and development scholarship program. High school students in Buchanan and Andrew County are eligible to apply for the scholarship. 

Once a student applies, staff with the organization will narrow down the field to eight boys and eight girls. Once they are introduced, the 16 students participate in a series of learning experiences and seminars. Five judges then conduct face-to-face interviews with each student.

This process concludes with a formal dinner that honors all of the finalists and the naming of the Awards of Distinction winners.

After an early round of snow this morning, the rest of the day should be mostly dry. There could be some pockets of mist or light snow throughout the day but the majority of us will be dry. Highs today will be getting into the upper 30s so road conditions should improve throughout the day.
