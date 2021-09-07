Council approves Covid relief spending plan

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council approved a committee's recommendations on how to spend almost $14 million in federal Covid relief funding.

By an 8-1 vote Tuesday evening, council members approved the plan for 24 agencies and organizations to share in the money.

A volunteer committee had reviewed more than 80 applications and had to cut the list down.

Included is money for renovations to the Civic Arena, the development of a new child experience center and the building of new tiny homes.

"I think that this committee in particular has worked harder and put in more hours than any committee that has had the pleasure of serving the public since I've been on the council for the past 3 1/2 years," said council member Bryan Myers. "They've had to jump through getting to know the ins and outs of how these funds can be applied and should be applied and if they fit in with the strategic vision of what the community survey results have shown the last three times it's been done."

The city is receiving $38 million from the America Rescue Plan, divided up into two installments.

In addition to the funding for the agencies, $3.5 million will go toward ensuring residents' sewer bills do not increase next year and another $1.5 million to bonuses for city employees. Full-time employees will each receive $2,000 payments and part-time workers will each get $1,500.

The council will go through the same review process for funding when they get their next installment of $19 million next year.