Clear

Council approves applying for hiker/biker trail grant

Some northsiders are still concerned that any future trail would go through their property. However, city officials say no definite route has been chosen.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) --  After some discussion, St. Joseph's city council unanimously approved for city staff to apply for a federal grant that would go toward hiker/biker trail construction.

Under the approved proposal, the city would commit to spending up to $85,000 on the project to receive a federal match of up to $200,000.

Discussion on the trail has been met with plenty of controversy in the past couple months. Some north side residents are worried the path of the trail would cross their property.

However, city leaders assure the public that no exact path has been selected.

"We can go after the federal dollars and then if we are awarded the dollars, we just say to them that we just want to run this segment of the trail from Point A to Point B," said Mayor Bill McMurray. "If we are awareded, then we have to send proposals on exactly where the trail would go."

Several members of the public spoke up in support of the trail project, saying the addition of hiker/biker paths in the city would be an added attraction to St. Joseph that could even draw people from outside the community to come use.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Overnight, expect a quiet night with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s. For Tuesday, we are tracking our next storm system that could give us a better chance of showers and storms, especially late afternoon into the evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events