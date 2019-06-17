Council approves applying for hiker/biker trail grant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- After some discussion, St. Joseph's city council unanimously approved for city staff to apply for a federal grant that would go toward hiker/biker trail construction.

Under the approved proposal, the city would commit to spending up to $85,000 on the project to receive a federal match of up to $200,000.

Discussion on the trail has been met with plenty of controversy in the past couple months. Some north side residents are worried the path of the trail would cross their property.

However, city leaders assure the public that no exact path has been selected.

"We can go after the federal dollars and then if we are awarded the dollars, we just say to them that we just want to run this segment of the trail from Point A to Point B," said Mayor Bill McMurray. "If we are awareded, then we have to send proposals on exactly where the trail would go."

Several members of the public spoke up in support of the trail project, saying the addition of hiker/biker paths in the city would be an added attraction to St. Joseph that could even draw people from outside the community to come use.