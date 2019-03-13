Council backs school district levy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council passed a resolution endorsing the St. Joseph School District levy that is on the April 2 ballot.

The resolution encourages citizens to educate themselves on the levy.

The 61-cent levy, which has a five-year sunset clause, will go to the district's operating budget, which was cut by about $7.5 million last year. The levy would provide the district with just under $6.6 million if passed. The revenue would help with attracting and retaining teachers and staff, security upgrades and improvements, and operational costs.

Voters rejected a proposed tax levy increase in November 2017 that would have generated more than $11 million dollars for the district. The failed vote forced the district to close schools, cut jobs and programs to balance the budget.