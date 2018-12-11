Council considers new meeting time

(St. Joseph,MO) City council could soon be changing their regular meeting times. An ordinance change proposed by Councilmember At Large Brian Myers is suggesting the council push up their regular meeting times from 7p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to make meetings run more efficiently.

Councilmember for District Four, Gary Roach has been on the council for 12 years and said this is the first time the council has suggested a change to their regular meeting times.

“I’d prefer just to leave it alone. It gives people time to get down there when they get off work. It also gives staff time to finish up any paperwork they need to talk about at the council meeting and plus there is already a meeting at 6p.m. for the school district,” Roach said.

The council will vote on changing the times of their bi-weekly meetings at the December 17 meeting.