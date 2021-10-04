Clear
Council debates mandatory Covid vaccine resolution

The resolution would have prohibited the city from requiring its employees to get vaccinated against Covid 19.

Posted: Oct 4, 2021 8:51 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council has entered the mandatory Covid 19 vaccine debate.

During their regular meeting Monday night at city hall, council members postponed voting on a resolution that would have prevented any vaccine mandate being imposed on city employees.

Some council members were hesitant to act on the resolution, saying there was no need at this time because nobody was currently suggesting city employees get vaccinated.

Council member Brenda Blessing suggested they wait until they get more direction from OSHA, the governmental agency that deals with employee safety issues.

Council member Madison Davis proposed the resolution. Davis said if someone chooses to get vaccinated, he would encourage it. However, he said he does not think government should tell someone that they have to be vaccinated.

"I'm not encouraging it, I'm not saying anything like that," Davis said. "The city council will not require it for city employees. As you can see this evening, it didn't go anywhere. We'll see if that's an indication of any future decisions. We'll see how that goes."

The vote was 7-2 to delay taking action on the resolution until any kind of vaccine mandate might be issued.

Comfortable and fall-like conditions in store for today with highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Mild temperatures will continue through the middle of the work week as clouds start to build on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm back into the 80s Friday and Saturday as sunshine continues. A cold front will bring us our next chance of rain on Sunday as temperatures cool back into the 70s.
