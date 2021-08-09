Council delays vote on redistricting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- St. Joseph's city council took the steam out of what could have been a contentious meeting Monday evening by shelving a vote on redistricting.

Instead of voting on a plan, council members voted to push the issue back at least a month until new census data comes in, which is expected in the next week or so.

At issue had been two separate maps dividing the council into four districts -- and also dividing many residents who showed up at the meeting to voice their opinions.

One option evenly splits the city into four distict quadrants. The other, which a majority of the council seems to favor, has one council district for the entire northern third of the city, another for the southern third and the middle divided in half roughly at 22nd Street.

Council member Gary Roach, who has already said he will not run for reelection, said he was glad for the pause so he could get more census information.

"It looked like there was a lot less geographics on the two middle districts," Roach said. "Why go clear across the top on the top and the bottom but not in the middle? They told me they could just never get it to work out with split districts."

One of the major goals of redistricting is to distribute the population into the four new districts as evenly as possible.

City staff say they plan on scheduling a work session after they get the new census numbers with the hopes that another vote can be taken on September 7.

The redistricting is required every 10 years. However, for this process it is more challenging after a vote last year by the public to reduce the number of districts in the city from five to four.

